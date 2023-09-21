Noida Rape Accused Steals Cop's Gun To Escape Arrest, Gets Shot In Leg

A 19-year-old man, suspected of raping a minor, tried to flee from police custody but was shot at and held again in Noida on Thursday, officials said.

The man was arrested late on Wednesday over allegations of raping a nine-year-old girl. He was taken for a medical examination on Thursday, a senior official said.

"Accused was arrested by officers of Sector 39 police station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and provisions of the POCSO Act," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

"He was taken for a medical examination this morning and, while coming back to the police station, snatched the service pistol of a sub-inspector and opened fire at the accompanying police team with the intent to kill them," Avasthy said.

When the police reacted and opened retaliatory fire, he was hit on his leg and taken into custody again, the officer said. The service pistol was also recovered from him, he said.

The accused was then sent to a hospital again for medical treatment and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

