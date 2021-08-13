Noida Metro To Run On Saturdays As UP Lifts Curfew

Noida Metro has decided to resume services of its Aqua Line.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to resume services of its Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida on Saturdays, officials said on Friday.

The decision has been taken in view of the Uttar Pradesh government lifting the curfew on Saturdays, Noida metro department chief Ritu Maheshwari said.

Earlier, the government had imposed curfews due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturdays and Sunday, with the metro rail service between Noida and Greater Noida also remaining suspended for the weekend.

"The weekend curfew has been lifted by Uttar Pradesh government on Saturdays. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on Saturdays," Ms Maheshwari said.

"This change will be effective from August 14 onwards. The train operation will not be there on Sundays because the state government has not lifted the curfew on Sunday," she added.

The trains run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, the metro department said.

Metro train services on Saturdays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day, it said.

Also, from August 14, the metro department said it will operate its metro train services from 6 am till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.