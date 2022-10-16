'Forced Me To...': Noida Man Who Was Wrongfully Detained In UAE's Abu Dhabi

Praveen Kumar was garlanded at the airport after landing in India from Abu Dhabi.

Noida businessman, wrongly detained by the Abu Dhabi government over mistaken identity, landed in India in the early hours of Sunday.

The Noida-based businessman, Praveen Kumar, was detained by the Abu Dhabi Police over mistaking him for a criminal they were searching for.

Praveen Kumar was garlanded at the airport after landing in India from Abu Dhabi, where he was erroneously apprehended by the police- later released.

After landing in India, Praveen Kumar told ANI that CID there at the airport detained me once and then let me go, after which they detained me for a second time when I was on my way toward departure.

"They kept me overnight, forced me to accept I was someone else, put me in a holding cell in the morning, took me to a different city, held me and questioned me again. Would like to thank PM Modi and CM Adityanath for their quick action in the matter", Praveen Kumar added.

Earlier, after the news of Praveen Kumar's detention in a foreign country aired, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM SL Yathiraj, told ANI that one Praveen Kumar from Gautam Buddha Nagar district's Habibpur was detained by Abu Dhabi police at the airport, as per the information given by the family who submitted an application to get him released. Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy and State's Home Ministry was apprised.

It is worth mentioning that the local police probed this case as well.

Praveen Kumar was released on Saturday, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)