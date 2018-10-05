Large Gatherings Banned In Noida For 2 Months In Wake Of Festivals

Noida administration took the decision to prevent anti-social elements from disturbing peace (File)

Ahead of the festive season, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Thursday announced imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of four or more people at one place, for the next two months.

The decision has been taken in order to maintain law and order during upcoming festivals including Dussehra, Gowardhan Puja, Bhaiyya Dooj, Diwali, Eid-e-Milad, among others, a senior administration official said.

Additional District Magistrate Diwakar Singh said, "Section 144 of the CrPC will be applicable for the next two months in Gautam Buddha Nagar district effective from October 2 so that anti-social elements do not vitiate peace and harmony."

"Those who violate the law will be taken to task following due procedures of the law and action ensured against them," the ADM said, according to a statement by the District Information Office.

The administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining the national capital, frequently invokes Section 144 of the CrPC owing to its sensitive geographical location and whenever apprehensive of disturbance of law and order.