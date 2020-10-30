Noida-Based News Website, With Focus On Cyber Crime, Hacked: Police

The hackers allegedly targeted the server of the website (Representational)

A Noida-based news website was allegedly hacked by unidentified cyber criminal(s) on Friday, prompting the police to launch a probe into the matter.

The hackers allegedly targeted the server of the website, which focuses on cyber crime news, and caused disruption in its services that lasted for over 12 hours before being restored, its officials said.

An FIR, which names unidentified person(s) as accused, has been filed at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, a representative of the website said.

When contacted, a police official said an inquiry has been launched into the matter.

