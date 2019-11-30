34 Dogs Of Special Breed Stolen From Noida Hospital, 10 Recovered

Around four people stole the dogs worth Rs 10 lakh from the hospital (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday recovered 10 out of 34 dogs of a special breed, who were stolen from a hospital while being kept under special observation.

Around four people took away the dogs worth Rs 10 lakh from the hospital premises.

"We admitted the dogs to a hospital, where they were kept under 24-hour special observation. However, some miscreants entered the hospital and stole 34 dogs of a special breed belonging to police administration," Piyush Kumar, Circle Officer Noida, said.

Soon after learning about the incident, police teams were formed to recover the dogs and arrest the accused.