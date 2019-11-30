34 Dogs Of Special Breed Stolen From Noida Hospital, 10 Recovered

"Some miscreants entered the hospital and stole 34 dogs of a special breed belonging to police administration," police said.

Around four people stole the dogs worth Rs 10 lakh from the hospital (Representational)

Noida:

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday recovered 10 out of 34 dogs of a special breed, who were stolen from a hospital while being kept under special observation.

Around four people took away the dogs worth Rs 10 lakh from the hospital premises.

"We admitted the dogs to a hospital, where they were kept under 24-hour special observation. However, some miscreants entered the hospital and stole 34 dogs of a special breed belonging to police administration," Piyush Kumar, Circle Officer Noida, said.

Soon after learning about the incident, police teams were formed to recover the dogs and arrest the accused.

