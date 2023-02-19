On Camera, Man Steals Pet Dog In Delhi, Cops Crack Case In 24 Hours

The incident took place on February 17 in Chittaranjan Park, South Delhi.

They say “dogs are man's best friend” and we all agree. The bond shared between a dog and a human is all things love. And, now, a story of how Delhi Police helped a woman find her stolen dog is winning hearts on social media.

In the video, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, a man - in an all-black ensemble - can be seen running after the dog. He then finally manages to put the pet inside his bag.

When the woman filed a complaint, the police assured her that they will find the dog within 24 hours.

After scanning close to 150 CCTV cameras, the police were able to identify the men. Later, the accused was arrested from Nawada. Police, as promised, handed over the dog to the woman. Pictures of the happy reunion have spread like wildfire on social media.

Thanking the Delhi Police, the woman said, “I am grateful to them for putting so much effort into finding my baby. Police had promised me that they would bring my furball back within 24 hours and they did. I am super happy.”