Man Who Duped Army Veteran Of Rs 1.4 Crore Arrested Upon Return To India

The man had opened fake insurance policies in the retired army officer's name. (Representational)

A former finance consultant of a private bank was arrested on Saturday from the Delhi airport for allegedly duping a retired Army man of Rs 1.40 crore, officials said.

The accused, Vinay Chadda (29), was arrested when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai, they said. He had opened 23 fake insurance policies under the army man' name, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said.

The company where he worked had terminated his services over complaints of cheating but he continued to pretend to the army veteran that he was still working with the firm, the officer said.

"A case was registered against Chaddha at the Sector 20 police station in 2016 for a fraud worth Rs 1.40 crore. A lookout notice was issued against him. When a non-bailable warrant was issued against him then, he did not appear in court but fled to Dubai. He was tracked and held from the IGI airport upon arrival from Dubai," Mr Sharma said.

A sealed bag along with 4,675 Dinar and Rs 2,570 were seized from his possession upon arrival at the airport, police said.