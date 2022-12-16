Gang Kidnaps Man In Greater Noida, Demands His Dogo Argentino As Ransom

The gang said they liked the Dogo Argentino dog. (Representational Photo)

An unusual case has emerged from Greater Noida where a man was kidnapped because the kidnappers wanted his dog, according to a report in Indian Express. Three men have been charged in the case, which took place in Greater Noida's Alpha2 area on Wednesday evening. The kidnappers have been identified as Vishal Kumar, Lalit and Monty, all residents of Aligarh, according to the Express report. The men used a Mahindra Scorpio to kidnap Rahul Pratap, who was taken to Aligarh.

His brother Shubham told the police that the three men reached their house in Unitech Horizon society and demanded that Rahul hand over his pet to them, which he declined.

This resulted in an argument between them and the three men then forced Rahul into their Scorpio and sped away.

The Express report said that one of the kidnappers used Rahul's phone to call his family. He told them to hand over the dog or they will kill Rahul.

DNA said that the gang released Rahul on the road near Aligarh after learning that a police case has been filed and cops are looking for them.

Rahul made it to Greater Noida in morning and reached the Beta-2 police station and filed a complaint against the three men.

The police launched an investigation after registering a case under Section 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops are looking for the men who are on the run.

The police said they will look at the motive behind the incident and expressed confidence that the three men will be caught soon. Rahul, meanwhile, is back with his family.