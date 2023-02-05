Man Dies By Suicide By Jumping Off Noida High-Rise: Cops

A man died by suicide by jumping off from his floor in a high-rise society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm on February 3.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi said that the man was identified as Naman who came to the society with his woman friend on February 2 in the society located in Sector 168.

The police informed that he and his friend were drunk on February 3, the day on which he died.

"On February 2, a person named Naman came to a high-rise society in Noida with a woman friend. On Feb 3 he died by suicide by jumping off his floor," ADCP Dwivedi said on Saturday.

The police said that Naman's friend had come downstairs to talk to the security guard after he started to panic after drinking.

"His woman friend revealed that they drank on Feb 3 & thereafter Naman started to panic which led to confusion between them. She had come downstairs to tell the (security) guard about it when the incident happened," the police said.

The ADCP said that further action is being taken after the complaint by the deceased's family.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)