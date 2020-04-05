Man Arrested For Raping, Killing 8-Year-Old Near Noida: Police

The 8-year-old girl died during treatment at the Child PGI Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1 Gautam Budh Nagar Sankalp Sharma said.

The 19-year-old was arrested by the police. (Representational)

Gautam Buddh Nagar:

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Salarpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Further details are awaited.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar recently, the police said on Wednesday. The accused in this case is absconding, the police said.

