Man Arrested For Raping, Killing 8-Year-Old Near Noida: Police

The 19-year-old was arrested by the police. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Salarpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The 8-year-old girl died during treatment at the Child PGI Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1 Gautam Budh Nagar Sankalp Sharma said.

Further details are awaited.

