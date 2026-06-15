Women Farmers Prepare For Their First Flight From Noida International Airport

Excited families, farmers, as well as groups of women farmers taking their first ever flight gathered at Noida International Airport, their faces reflecting a mix of anticipation, curiosity and joy as they prepared for a journey many never thought they would make.

As the airport gears up for the start of commercial operations, the occasion carries special significance. After a symbolic inaugural flight carrying farmers who gave their lands for this airport, commercial flights carrying passengers are also set to mark another milestone for the country's newest aviation hub, highlighting its ambition to connect rural communities and bring air travel closer to ordinary citizens.

Among those waiting to board the symbolic flight to Lucknow are women for whom flying has long been a distant dream. The first commercial flight is for Bengaluru.

For Mithilesh, the excitement is hard to hide. The thought of stepping onto an aircraft for the first time is something she says she never imagined would happen.

"I am feeling very excited," she said. Babli echoed the sentiment, smiling as she spoke about the experience awaiting her.

"I am very happy. This is a very good thing. We never imagined that this would ever come true. It's a very different feeling," she said.

Another woman, Pinky, said. "We are very thankful to the government for brining this to our lives. Who would have thought women like us would be flying!!"

For many of the women farmers, the flight is more than a trip in the air. It is a moment that reflects changing aspirations in rural India, where opportunities once seen as out of reach are slowly becoming reality.

As the aircraft prepares for take-off, it will carry not just passengers, but stories of hope, pride and firsts that will be remembered for years to come.

Among those flying are also families who long booked their tickets from the Jewar airport just to take the first flight from this airport.

Situated in Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the airport is among the Uttar Pradesh government's marquee infrastructure projects. It is expected to serve passengers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand while strengthening the state's aviation and logistics network.

The first phase of the project has been completed with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers every year and includes a runway, an integrated terminal and an air traffic control tower. The airport secured its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in March this year.

Spread over about 1,334 hectares and planned in four phases, the airport is projected to steadily expand its passenger handling capacity over the coming years. The ultimate blueprint envisages five runways and the ability to serve up to 225 million passengers annually.

The Uttar Pradesh government has said the project is expected to generate around one lakh direct and indirect jobs and attract investments across sectors such as logistics, warehousing, hospitality and industry.