Labourers Learn To Break Open ATM From YouTube, Steal Rs 12,000

Greater Noida: Labourers stole Rs 12,000 after learning to break ATMs from YouTube (Representational)

Two labourers who ran away with Rs 12,000 after allegedly breaking open an ATM with a chisel and bricks, a trick they learnt from YouTube, in Greater Noida were arrested on Friday, police said.

According to officials, the Axis Bank ATM had Rs 19 lakh in it, but the accused could take only Rs 12,000 because they heard the siren of a police van approaching the spot.

"Those arrested have been identified as Manu Sharma and Abhishek Sharma, both labourers hailing from Bihar, and Rs 9,000 robbed by them have been recovered," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The accused struck the private bank's ATM at 5 am on Thursday after which a case was registered at the Surajpur police station and probe was taken up, a senior official said.

Later, bank officials were called in to ascertain the loss and it was found that only Rs 12,000 of the Rs 19 lakh were missing from the machine, he said.

The accused have been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sent to jail, Mr Krishna said, adding that local police contacted their Bihar counterparts to get more details about the two.

