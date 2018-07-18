Noida Building Collapse Updates: Disaster Relief Teams Have Reached Spot

Greater Noida building collapse: The incident took place in Shah Beri village.

A six-storey under-construction fell on top of a four-storey in Greater Noida near Delhi on Tuesday. Eighteen families lived in the four-storey building, according to reports. Many are feared trapped.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has been called in from neighbouring Ghaziabad to help in the search and rescue operations, along with the police, which is trying to control the crowd.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story: