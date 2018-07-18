Noida Building Collapse Updates: Disaster Relief Teams Have Reached Spot

A six-storey under-construction fell on top of a four-storey in Greater Noida near Delhi on Tuesday. Eighteen families lived in the four-storey building, according to reports. Many are feared trapped.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has been called in from neighbouring Ghaziabad to help in the search and rescue operations, along with the police, which is trying to control the crowd.
Here are the LIVE updates on the story:
#UPCM श्री #YogiAdityanath ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में इमारत गिरने की घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल एनडीआरएफ की सहायता से हर संभव मदद मुहैया कराने व घायलों के इलाज की समुचित व्यवस्था कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।- CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 17, 2018
As of now we don't know what happened, it is too early to say anything in that regard. Our motive right now is to save any life that is left. Rescue operations by NDRF are underway: Kumar Vineet, ADM, Gautam Budh Nagar on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/gKTzytr7im- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018
Second team of #NDRF also reached and started rescue operation at Greated Noida where a building collapsed. pic.twitter.com/C00EV340Ke- NDRF (@NDRFHQ) July 17, 2018