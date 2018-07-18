Noida Building Collapse Updates: Disaster Relief Teams Have Reached Spot

A team of the National Disaster Response Force has been called in from neighbouring Ghaziabad to help in the search and rescue operations, along with the police, which is trying to control the crowd.

Noida | Edited by | Updated: July 18, 2018 01:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Noida Building Collapse Updates: Disaster Relief Teams Have Reached Spot

Greater Noida building collapse: The incident took place in Shah Beri village.

New Delhi: 

A six-storey under-construction fell on top of a four-storey in Greater Noida near Delhi on Tuesday. Eighteen families lived in the four-storey building, according to reports. Many are feared trapped.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has been called in from neighbouring Ghaziabad to help in the search and rescue operations, along with the police, which is trying to control the crowd.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story:


Jul 18, 2018
01:39 (IST)
Greater Noida Building Collapse: Under-Construction Building Falls On Another Near Delhi, Many Trapped
Two buildings collapsed in Greater Noida near Delhi on Tuesday as a six-storey under-construction building fell on top of a four-storey building next to it. 18 families lived in the four-storey building, according to reports. Many are feared trapped."
Jul 18, 2018
01:19 (IST)
Jul 18, 2018
01:18 (IST)
Union Minister Mahesh sharma reaches the site.
Jul 18, 2018
01:03 (IST)
Jul 18, 2018
01:00 (IST)
Jul 18, 2018
00:57 (IST)
2 NDRF teams have reached the spot. Search and rescue operations are underway. 
Jul 18, 2018
00:57 (IST)
There were 18 families living in the four-storey building in the Shah Beri village, according to reports. Many are feared trapped.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Greater Noida

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................