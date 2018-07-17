Under-Construction Building Falls On Another Near Delhi, Many Trapped

18 families were said to be living in four-storey building.

Two buildings collapsed in Greater Noida near Delhi on Tuesday as a six-storey under-construction building fell on top of a four-storey next to it. 18 families lived in the four-storey building, according to reports. Many are feared trapped.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force has been called in from neighbouring Ghaziabad to help in the search and rescue operations, along with the police, which is trying to control the crowd.

A local, Praveen Srivastava, blamed unscrupulous builders for the collapse, and said the rescue efforts have been slow.

"It took such a long time since the collapse but no rescue workers have reached. Not even an ambulance", he said.

A video showed a policeman dangling from a crane, trying to locate those trapped through the windows of the building.