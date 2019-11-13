3 Arrested For Stealing Fuel From Vehicles On Expressways Around Delhi

A case has been registered at the Dankaur police station (Representational)

Three alleged members of an inter-state gang that targeted vehicles on expressways for fuel were arrested in Greater Noida today, police said.

The accused were held around 12:30 am by the police after a chase on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which connects Ghaziabad to Faridabad via Noida and Greater Noida, they said.

"The gang was active in National Capital Region and has been working for a few years now in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hapur, Moradabad. They roamed in their modified-truck on the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and target vehicles, including trucks for fuel," said senior police official Ranvijay Singh.

Three men arrested have been identified as Kallu, Mustafa and Bablu, all between 35 and 45 years, while two of their partners are at large, Mr Singh said.

"They used rubber pipes to transfer oil from vulnerable vehicles and transferred it to drums kept in their truck. Later, they would sell the oil in far off places to unauthorized fuel seller," he told reporters.



Around 300 litres of stolen fuel and Rs 10,000 were seized from their possession and their truck has been impounded, he added.

Mr Singh said the district police has arrested a couple of gangs earlier with similar modus operandi which had led them to information about the three.

An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case at the Dankaur police station and further proceedings are underway, he said.

