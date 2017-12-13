Fortis Noida Charged A Lakh For Daughter's 4-Hour Treatment, Claims Man

A man has registered a police complaint against Fortis Hospital, Noida, alleging that he was charged over Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of his daughter who died four hours after being admitted there.Joginder Singh in his complaint alleged that Shweta had became unconscious on November 18 following which she was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. She was later discharged.On November 20, she again lost consciousness and was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Noida at 1 am.Mr Singh claimed that the doctors gave Shweta an injection and admitted her to the ICU. At 5 am, she was declared dead by the doctors.He alleged that he was given a bill of Rs 1.03 lakh for the treatment lasting four hours and was allowed to take the body only after the amount was paid.A police official at the Sector 58 Police Station said the complaint has been received and the district magistrate has formed a committee to probe the matter."The hospital, however, claimed that there was no overcharging or negligence. The hospital management is cooperating in the investigation," the official said.