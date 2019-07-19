Fortis Hospital, 2 Noida Firms Fined For Violating Waste Disposal Norms

Fortis Hospital was fined Rs 25 lakh for violating waste disposal norms (File Photo)

A private hospital and two firms based in Noida's Sector 62 were Thursday fined Rs 50 lakh for flouting solid waste management norms, Noida Authority officials said.

They were fined during an inspection by the Public Health Department, which found the three bulk waste producing units in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, an official said.

"Fortis Hospital was penalised Rs 25 lakh, Genpact India Rs 15 lakh and Orient Craft Rs 10 lakh after plastic was found in bulk quantity at their sites. Their STPs (sewage treatment plants) were also found closed at the time of inspection," the official said.

Separately, the district administration issued a warning to a residential project of Tata Value Homes over non-payment of a fine of Rs 5 lakh for violation of National Green Tribunal rules, an official statement said.

"The fine was imposed for violation of NGT rules at the Lotus Green project in Sector 15. Today they have been warned to remit the amount at the earliest or face action," it said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.