Five, Including A Woman, Arrested For Allegedly Killing Ola Driver

Five people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing an Ola driver, who was found dead in Sikandrabad near Greater Noida last month, the police said on Friday.

The accused had on February 12 booked a cab to Sikandrabad with an intention of robbing the cab, the police said.

"Upon reaching an isolated spot, they used the wrench kept in the car to kill the driver and dumped his body in a sugarcane field," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused then took the car to Etah district where they wanted to sell it off. However, they failed to find any buyer for the vehicle and decided to abandon it there only in order to avoid being caught with it," the spokesperson said.

The driver's body was found on February 20, following which a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station in Noida and investigation taken up by the police.

"Working on a tip-off about a suspect, Mohit Sharma alias Happy, being in Surajpur, police reached there and arrested him," the official said.

Based on inputs from him, all other accused — Radha, Sunil alias Tulla, Ankur and Mohit Bhati — were also arrested, the official added.

All of them have been sent to jail, the spokesperson said, adding that the abandoned car has been recovered along with its documents.

