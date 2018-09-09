Ola Cab Driver Shot Dead By Unidentified Men Near Delhi's South Extension

Umesh, 40, was rushed to a hospital by locals where he was declared brought dead.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: September 09, 2018 20:33 IST
Police said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused (Representational)

New Delhi: 

An Ola cab driver was shot dead by unidentified men in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the driver Umesh's car apparently grazed a Honda City belonging to the accused.

A heated argument broke out between the driver and the four occupants of the car. One of the men then allegedly shot the driver in the abdomen. He also fired a shot in the air before fleeing.

Umesh, 40, was rushed to a hospital by locals where he was declared brought dead.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused.

(with inputs from PTI and IANS)

