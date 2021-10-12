FIR Against Nearly 1,500 People Protesting Outside Noida Authority Office

Several policemen were injured in clashes with the protesters (Representational)

A case has been registered Tuesday against nearly 1,500 protestors, including women, who have been charged with attempted murder, rioting, wrongful confinement, destruction of public property among others during an ongoing protest outside the Noida Authority office, officials said.

Around "1,200 to 1,500" people have been charged in the case and the FIR names 31 individuals, including Bhartiya Kisan Parishad leader Sukhvir Khaleefa, also known as Sukhvir Pahalwan.

Hundreds of people from several villages in Noida have been protesting for over 40 days against the local authority over various issues, including hiked compensation for their land acquired by the government in the past.

The protest is not a part of the ongoing anti-farm law stir against the Centre on Delhi's borders since November last year.

According to police officials, the protestors led by farmer leader Sukhvir Khaleefa had locked the main entrance of the Noida Authority office in Sector 6 on Monday and also attacked police personnel deployed at the site.

"The protestors started a march towards the Noida Authority office in the afternoon, raising slogans and hurling abuses at the officials. Their march also disrupted traffic movement on the busy road," a police official on law and order duty claimed.

"Those leading the march paid no heed to police announcements and efforts to pacify them and instructed the protestors to break past the barricades set up to control the crowd," the official said.

Several policemen were injured in the clashes that ensued and later the protestors locked the main gate of the Noida Authority office, disturbing government work, according to the official.

The FIR was lodged around 2 am on Tuesday in connection with the incident and on the basis of a complaint by the police personnel.

The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code for "attempt to murder", "wrongful confinement", "wrongful restraint", "causing hurt to public servant in discharge of their duty", "assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty", "mischief", "intentional insult" and "rioting", according to the officials.

They have also been charged with "disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant", "unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life", "malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life".

Sections under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked in the case, the officials said.