Greta Thunberg Charged For Ignoring Police Orders Over Climate Protests

Swedish prosecutors have charged climate campaigner Greta Thunberg with civil disobedience for ignoring police orders to leave two climate demonstrations blocking Sweden's parliament in March, court documents showed.

"The court date has been set for May 8," a court clerk told AFP on Tuesday.

Thunberg, 21, and other activists blocked the main entrance to Sweden's parliament in a protest that began on March 11 and was repeated over several days.

Politicians were still able to enter parliament through side entrances.

Thunberg was physically removed by police on March 12 and 14 after refusing to obey their orders to leave the scene.

She has been charged with two counts of civil disobedience, and has denied the charges, according to court documents seen by AFP.

In February, a London court threw out a public order case against Thunberg and four other protesters, ruling that police at an environmental protest in October had attempted to impose "unlawful" conditions before officers arrested dozens of demonstrators.

Thunberg has twice been fined by Swedish courts, in July and October 2023, for civil disobedience at climate protests.

