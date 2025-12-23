Advertisement

Greta Thunberg Arrested At 'Prisoners For Palestine' Protest In London

"Greta Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the Prisoners for Palestine lock-on protest," Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.

Thunberg was holding a sign reading 'I support the Palestine Action prisoners.'
United Kingdom:

London police on Tuesday arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers, Palestinian activist groups said.

The prisoners are being held on charges of supporting the banned Palestine Action group, among other charges, and Thunberg was holding a sign reading 'I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide," it added.

