Greta Thunberg Arrested At 'Prisoners For Palestine' Protest In London

London police on Tuesday arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers, Palestinian activist groups said.

"Greta Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the Prisoners for Palestine lock-on protest," Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.

The prisoners are being held on charges of supporting the banned Palestine Action group, among other charges, and Thunberg was holding a sign reading 'I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)