Andrew Tate, Punching Bag Man Who Became The Punchline: 5 Points

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is no stranger to criticism, previously having come under fire for his misogynistic remarks.

Andrew Tate is a controversial media personality and former kickboxer.

Influencer Andrew Tate was detained Thursday by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking. Just the day before, he was ridiculed online after a Twitter feud with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Here are 5 facts on Andrew Tate:

  1. He gained a following online, comprising mainly young men, by advocating for a hyper masculine lifestyle. 

  2. In 2016, he was a contestant on UK reality show Big Brother, and was expelled from the show after a video of him hitting a woman with a belt surfaced online. 

  3. He is a former professional kickboxer. After retiring, he has mainly been active as a businessman and a social media influencer. 

  4. In the past, he has been banned from Twitter, for saying that women should "take responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. He was reinstated after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. 

  5. He currently has over 3.8 million followers on Twitter, where he regularly encourages his followers to "take the red pill", a reference to the movie "The Matrix". "Taking the red pill" is a common call used by alt right internet users to encourage others to question the status quo.



.