Andrew Tate, Punching Bag Man Who Became The Punchline: 5 Points

He gained a following online, comprising mainly young men, by advocating for a hyper masculine lifestyle.

In 2016, he was a contestant on UK reality show Big Brother, and was expelled from the show after a video of him hitting a woman with a belt surfaced online.

He is a former professional kickboxer. After retiring, he has mainly been active as a businessman and a social media influencer.

In the past, he has been banned from Twitter, for saying that women should "take responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. He was reinstated after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.