Farmers Who Gave Land For Noida Airport To Board 1st Flight Tomorrow

Nearly 170 farmers, including 20 women, whose ancestral land was acquired for the Noida International Airport project will board the airport's first flight to Lucknow on Monday, in what is being projected as a symbolic tribute to the people at the centre of the mega infrastructure project.

The delegation, led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, will leave for Lucknow at 8 am and is expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During the visit, the group will convey its appreciation for the development initiatives undertaken in the region and the coming up of the airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic activity.

According to those associated with the programme, the delegation comprises not only farmers who parted with their land but also women and agricultural workers affected by the project, including some whose land was not directly acquired. The initiative is being presented as a reflection of Jewar's transition from an agrarian landscape to a rapidly emerging aviation and logistics destination.

Calling it a landmark occasion, Singh said, "This moment is not only a matter of pride for Jewar or Gautam Buddha Nagar, but for the entire nation. The very farmers and agricultural workers who once spent their days cultivating these lands will now undertake their first air journey from the international airport built upon them. This symbolises the emerging image of a developed India, where the benefits of progress reach the person standing in the last row."

He said the airport could become a reality because of the confidence shown by local communities and their willingness to participate in the development process.

"The journey towards the establishment of Noida International Airport was not an easy one. It became possible only through the trust of the farmers, their sacrifices, and continuous dialogue," he said.

Officials have said that after the inaugural service, the airport's first scheduled commercial flight will operate to Bengaluru.

Situated in Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the airport is among the Uttar Pradesh government's marquee infrastructure projects. It is expected to serve passengers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand while strengthening the state's aviation and logistics network.

The first phase of the project has been completed with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers every year and includes a runway, an integrated terminal and an air traffic control tower. The airport secured its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in March this year.

Spread over about 1,334 hectares and planned in four phases, the airport is projected to steadily expand its passenger handling capacity over the coming years. The ultimate blueprint envisages five runways and the ability to serve up to 225 million passengers annually.

The Uttar Pradesh government has said the project is expected to generate around one lakh direct and indirect jobs and attract investments across sectors such as logistics, warehousing, hospitality and industry.