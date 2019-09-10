Elgar Case: Pune Cops Search Delhi University Professor's Home In Noida

Police conducted searches at the residence of Delhi University professor in Noida (Representational)

Pune Police today conducted searches at the residence of Delhi University (DU) professor Hany Babu in Noida in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case being probed by them for alleged Maoist links, a senior officer said in Pune.

Confirming the development, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said no arrest has been made by them.

Hany Babu, 45, teaches English at Delhi University.

"We have conducted a search operation at Babu's residence in Noida in connection with the Elgar Parishad case registered at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune," Mr Pawar said, adding that police have recovered some electronic devices.

Further details are awaited.

The Elgar conclave was held at historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

According to police, speeches made at the conclave aggravated the caste violence around Koregaon Bhima village in the district on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were left injured.

Police have so far arrested nine persons in the case.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.