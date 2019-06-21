4 Arrested For Stealing Over 100 Cars In Noida

Police arrested the four accused from Greater Noida (Representational)

The Noida Police has busted a four-member gang for allegedly stealing around 100 cars and dismantling them to sell their parts to scrap dealers, officers said Friday.

Shahid, the gang leader, his wife (whose identity was not revealed by police), Ramjaani and Sufiyan were arrested in Greater Noida, a senior officer said.

Shahid, along with his wife, used to conduct recce in local areas in search of vehicles, senior police officer Shwetabh Pandey said.

The couple, along with the two other partners, used to tow these vehicles to their residence in Sigma-4 sector, where they would dismantle the stolen vehicles and sell their parts to scrap dealers, he added.

"While towing the vehicles, Shahid would ensure that his wife sat in the driver's seat in order to nip any suspicion about their movement," the circle officer said.

"The gang would dismantle the cars and would later sell their parts to scrap dealers. So far, they have done this with around 100 vehicles," he said, adding that they mostly targeted hatchbacks which had lesser chances of having GPS installed in them.

A case has been registered against them at the Beta-2 police station under Indian Penal Code section 379 (theft), Mr Pandey said.

Police have recovered four stolen cars, 22 registration plates, four voter ID cards, 10 Aadhaar cards, 35 vehicle keys besides several engine parts and tools like drilling machine and screw drivers from the house of the couple, police said.