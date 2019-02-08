24 Houses Collapse As Storm Hits Noida Village, 20 Injured

The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Greater Noida: Police (Representational)

Twenty-four houses collapsed and at least 20 people were injured when a sudden storm with high wind speed swept through a village in Noida area on Thursday night, the police said.

The incident took place in Ali Bardipur village at around 8:30 pm, area police station in-charge Anita Chauhan said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Greater Noida, she said, adding that the condition of four victims was stated to be critical.

The inspector said the fire brigade and police reached the spot after getting information about the incident, adding that search and rescue operations were underway. The police said some cattle were also injured in the incident.

