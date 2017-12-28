2 Noida Cops Suspended For Steering PM Modi's Convoy In Wrong Direction

Highlights Suspended cops were responsible for leading PM Modi's convoy They took a wrong turn and the convoy got stuck in traffic for 2 minutes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought action and explanation

Two Noida policemen have been suspended for taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade on a wrong route and causing a security breach during his visit to the city on Christmas for the launch of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.Senior Superintendent of Police Love Kumar said the suspended policemen -- Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal -- were responsible for steering PM Modi's convoy.They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the prime minister's motorcade, PRO in the SSP's office Manish Saxena said.The two policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the prime minister's cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover. Traffic policemen then rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage.Senior IPS officer Nitin Tiwari was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the VIP movement. Several rehearsals of the route were conducted before the visit.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought action and explanation about the security breach. The report has been sent to the top police officers as well as the commissioner.