Teen Died By Suicide After Father Stopped Her From Using Mobile: Maharashtra Police

A 16-year-old girl from Nagpur died by suicide on Sunday after her father did not allow her to access her mobile phone in an attempt to reduce her overdependence on the device, an official said.

The incident took place at Mangli village in Hingna police station area of the city, he said.

The girl would spend long hours on her mobile phone, said the police official, citing the version of her family members.

Concerned about his daughter's overdependence on the mobile phone, the teen's father recently did not allow her to access the device. But the decision took a tragic turn.

Kept away from her phone, the girl became upset. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan in their home, the official said.

The Hingna police have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is underway, he added.

