Retired Nagpur Medical Officer, 76, Loses Rs 2 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam

A 76-year-old retired medical officer in Nagpur recently fell victim to cyber fraudsters who cheated him of Rs 2 crore by placing him under a fake 'digital arrest'.

Between March 23 and April 3 this year, the complainant senior doctor began receiving threatening messages on his mobile phone. The fraudsters impersonated officials from the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Police, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) etc. To make him believe the entire act, the accused even sent forged documents with official-looking seals via WhatsApp. Severely shocked by fear, the doctor believed all their claims.

The scammers intimidated him, stating that he needed to transfer money online to "secure" his account or to complete the ongoing "investigation". Under extreme pressure, he transferred a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore from his bank account to the fraudsters.

An FIR has now been registered at the Nagpur Cyber Police Station. The police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. An investigation has been initiated straightaway, though no arrests have been made so far.

How Does A 'Digital Arrest' Gain So Much Impact?

In this scam, criminals pose as officials from the police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, other government departments and even a court of law. They create a backdrop resembling a government office and intimidate the victim via video call.

They tell the victim, "You cannot go out of the video frame or talk to anyone," keeping them under constant surveillance (digital arrest). They make the victim believe the setup by sending fake documents with realistic-looking government stamps. The victim is forced to stay in front of the camera until they transfer the money.

It is important to note that no government office, official, or investigation team ever conducts a probe via video call. Despite this, many highly educated individuals continue to fall for such elaborate scams.

Cyber experts have urged citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain vigilant. If anyone demands money or personal information in the name of 'Digital Arrest' or a 'Fake Warrant', do not trust them and contact the police immediately.