Police Vehicle Rushing To Accident Site Hit By 4-Wheeler In Nagpur, 1 Dead

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident (Representational)

One person died and four, including a sub inspector and two constables, were injured after their SUV, which was responding to an accident call, was hit by a four-wheeler in the Hingna area of Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night, the official added.

"Two trucks had collided in Mondha area and the sub-inspector led a team of two constables and some villagers in a SUV to the site for relief operations. However, the SUV was hit by a four-wheeler and it overturned, killing one person and injuring four," he said.

A case of causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences has been registered in connection with the accident, the Hingna police station official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)