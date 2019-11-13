Nagpur Tutor, 50, Arrested For Raping Student, Blackmailing Her: Police

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested (Representational)

A 50-year-old tutor from Nagpur has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a student.

Saibal Sunil Choudhary, resident of Trimurti Nagar locality, was arrested on Tuesday after a case was registered against him.

Inspector Hanumant Urlagondawar said that in September the accused who gave private tuitions, allegedly asked the 16-year-old girl, one of his students, to stay back for extra coaching.

He raped her for the first time on September 15, as per the complaint.

He also allegedly took her pictures and threatened to circulate them on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

When the girl stopped going to tuition, he blackmailed her using the pictures, and sexually exploited her, the police officer said.

When the girl took ill, her mother thought something was amiss, and checked her phone.

She found WhatsApp conversations between the tutor and the girl where he had threatened her, police said.

After the girl's mother approached the police, a case of rape was registered under the IPC and the accused was arrested.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.