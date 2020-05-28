Nagpur Police Uses Still From SRK Blockbuster To Share COVID-19 Message

Nagpur police used a still from SRK's 1998 film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" to spread the message.

The Nagpur Police seems to have taken a cue from their counterpart in Mumbai on fun and creative posts to spread their message among the public, especially during these trying times.

For its camapign to emphasise the importance of wearing mask while stepping out of home in times, the Nagpur police used a still from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 1998 film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" but with a twist.

The hilarious meme posted on Twitter on Wednesday shows a scene from the film where Shah Rukh Khan hugged Kajol and, at the same time, held Rani Mukherji's hand.

The police labelled Mr Khan as "YOU", Kajol as "GOING OUT" and Rani Mukherji as "MASK" in the meme, to send across a message that one must not forget to wear mask while going out.

"Don't let this bond break...Kyunki, Bohot Kuch Hota Hai," the Nagpur Police wrote in the meme's caption on the micro-blogging site.

The Nagpur Police last month made wearing masks compulsory for people while moving out of home, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They have been trying to strictly implement the order and sending back home those who are found venturing out without wearing a mask.

Nagpur has reported 612 cases and 10 deaths from the virus so far.