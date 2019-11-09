Man Claims To Be Cleaner, Steals Car Belonging To Devendra Fadnavis' Close Aide

Sandip Joshi is the chairman of Maharashtra Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation

The SUV of the head of a state-run corporation and a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was stolen on Saturday in Laxmi Nagar area of Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The theft of Maharashtra Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation chairman Sandip Joshi's Toyota Innova Crysta took place in the morning from outside his house, an official said.

"Mr Joshi gave the keys of the vehicle for washing to a man who came there claiming he had been sent by the regular car cleaner. He soon vanished with the car," he said.

The regular car cleaner Mangesh told Mr Joshi he had not sent anyone for the work, after which a police complaint of vehicle theft was filed at Bajaj Nagar police station.

The vehicle was registered in the name of one Shravan Kukreja, an official said.

