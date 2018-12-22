Lawyer Attacks Colleague With Axe Outside Nagpur Court, Drinks Poison

The attack took place on the footpath outside the Nagpur District Court: Police (Representational)

A lawyer allegedly attacked a senior lawyer outside the Nagpur District Court on Friday, severely injuring him, and later killed himself by drinking poison, police said.

Lokesh Bhaskar, 34 allegedly attacked Sadanand Narnawre, 62 with an axe on the footpath outside the court around 4.30 pm and later drank poison, a police official said.

Both of them were admitted to a hospital in the city where Lokesh Bhaskar was declared dead, while Sadanand Narnawre is under treatment, said inspector Hemant Kharabe of Sitabuldi police station.

It was yet to be ascertained why Lokesh Bhaskar attacked Sadanand Narnawre, he said, adding that further probe was on.

Sadanand Narnawre, who taught at the post-graduate department of law at Nagpur University, was practising at the district court after retirement, police said.

For more Nagpur news, click here.