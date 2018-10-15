Eyeing World Record, Nagpur Chef Prepares 3,000 Kg Of Khichdi

Vishnu Manohar said he wants khichdi to be declared as the national dish.

Eyeing a new Guinness World Record, chef Vishnu Manohar from Maharashtra prepared 3000 kg of Khichdi in one vessel in Nagpur on Sunday, ahead of the World Food Day on October 16.

Speaking to ANI, Chef Manohar said, "I am trying for the world record; the emotion behind it is that I want Khichdi to be declared as the national dish. It is the most healthy and affordable meal."

The ingredients used in the making of this dish were 275 kg of rice, 125 kg of moong dal (lentils), 150 kg of chana dal (pulses), 3000 litres of water, and 150 kg of ghee (clarified butter).

Union Minister for Road Transportation and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the event and congratulated Mr Manohar for his attempt.

"He is a celebrated chef, and I congratulate him for his record. He is making Indian dish famous worldwide, and thank him for this. He is done great work. The khichdi he made was masala khichdi, and it was very delicious," he told reporters in Nagpur.

In November last year, India entered the Guinness Book of World Records for making the 'largest serving of rice and beans' after preparing 918 kg of Khichdi in New Delhi.

The khichdi then was prepared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.