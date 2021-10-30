13-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Canal In Maharashtra's Nagpur

The body was fished out of the canal with the help of the police. (Representational)

A 13-year-old boy drowned in a canal in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The boy, Sahil Sadashiv Warkar, a resident of Bitoli village under Parseoni tehsil, was washing his hands when he slipped and fell into the canal, a police official said.

The body was fished out with the help of the police and sent for postmortem, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

