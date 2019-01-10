BJP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailant In Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Police

The victim was shifted to a hospital but died later (Representational)

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday by an unknown assailant, police said.

The incident occurred near Pakri Chowk area under the jurisdiction of Siwaipatti Police Station.

The incident occurred while the victim, Baiju Prasad Gupta, was at his medical facility. An unknown person asked him about some medicine before shooting him.

Police reached the spot and found empty shell of bullets from the place.

The victim was shifted to a hospital but died later.

Sharing details of the incident, police said, "We have received the information that some criminal has shot one person. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident based on which we can have some identification of the culprit. We are also planning to conduct raids for the arrest of the accused."

"Villagers have informed me that he had a small medical store and he used to provide home-made medicines to the people of nearby areas," he added while sharing details of the victim's profession.