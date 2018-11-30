Bihar Prisoner, Admitted In Hospital, Allegedly Gangraped, Case Filed

The victim narrated the ordeal to her inmates and Jail Superintendent after she went back to jail.

Muzaffarpur | | Updated: November 30, 2018 11:49 IST
The Jail Superintendent wrote a letter to the state police to register the rape case.


Muzaffarpur: 

A prisoner of Bihar's Sitamarhi jail was allegedly raped by two persons on the night of November 14 in the washroom at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment on November 11.

The Jail Superintendent wrote a letter to the state police to register a case, after which an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Muzzafarpur has been in the news recently after over 30 girls were allegedly raped and tortured at the home, before the crime was uncovered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, based on conversations with several girls who alleged sexual assault earlier this year. The main accused Brajesh Thakur, a politically-connected man, is lodged at a jail in Punjab's Patiala following a Supreme Court order to shift him out of the state.

jail superintendentbihar jail rapeSitamarhi jail

