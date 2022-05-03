Delhi Jail Official Arrested For Helping Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested earlier last month. (FILE)

An assistant superintendent of Delhi's Rohini jail has been arrested for allegedly helping conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the prison, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused is Prakash Chand, 57, they said.

A senior police officer said Mr Chand was arrested on Sunday for his alleged role in the case.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested earlier after the lodging of an FIR by the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police for offences of cheating and extortion allegedly committed by him.

In the FIR, Mr Chandrasekhar was accused of cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Mr Singh was arrested in October 2019 in a case of alleged misappropriation of Religare Finvest Ltd's funds.

Mr Chandrasekhar and his accomplices allegedly took money from Aditi Singh, posing as government officials and promising to help her husband in getting bail.

During his prison stay, Mr Chandrasekhar, posing as a central government official, allegedly made spoof calls from the jail to persuade Aditi Singh to transfer money.

