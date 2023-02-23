On CCTV, Conman Breaks Down During Raid In Cell; Gucci Sandals Found

Sukesh stood in the corner of his cell and wept before the jailor.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in a multi-crore laundering case, broke down in front of the officers as a surprise raid resulted in a seizure worth lakhs from his prison cell in Delhi, showed CCTV visuals this morning.

A Gucci sandal worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two pairs of jeans worth Rs 80,000 were found from the alleged conman's prison cell in Mandoli Jail.

Sukesh stood in the corner of his cell and wept before Jailor Deepak Sharma and another officer as they carried out the surprise raid along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The alleged conman was arrested in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, in which Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned by the cops.

Last week, Sukesh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh money laundering case linked to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife.

The fresh charges against him is over Rs 3.5 crore that Mr Singh's wife had allegedly paid to bail her husband out.