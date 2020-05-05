Three Women Tonsured, Paraded Half-Naked In Bihar On Suspicion Of Being Witches

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Three women were allegedly thrashed after being tonsured by locals in Dakrama village of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, as they suspected them of being witches.

The women were reportedly also made to consume faeces and were paraded half-naked by the locals.

Sub Divisional Officer, East Muzaffarpur Kundan Kumar said, "This is a crime. The police after a thorough investigation will take action against the accused."