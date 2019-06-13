Work In West UP Courts Stalled After UP Bar Council Chief Shot Dead

Muzaffarnagar district bar association chief said the incident was condemned by lawyers. The call for the boycott was given by the state bar council.

First woman chief of state bar council Darvesh Yadav was shot dead


Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: 

Work in courts across western Uttar Pradesh came to a standstill on Thursday as lawyers protested against the killing of the state bar council chairman Darvesh Singh a day ago.

Muzaffarnagar district bar association president Syed Naseer Haider said the incident was condemned by lawyers in a condolence meeting. The call for the boycott was given by the state bar council.

Judicial work was affected in Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur and Shamli districts.

Darvesh Singh, the first woman chairman of the state bar council, was shot dead in the court premises in Agra on Wednesday allegedly by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself, police had said.

