Uttar Pradesh Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Daughter For 6 Months, Missing

The girl has been sent for medical examination, the police said. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father for six months at Umerpur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

A case was registered under the Budhana police station area on Thursday, against the accused, who is now missing, the circle officer Hariram Yadav said.

The victim's mother in her complaint to the police alleged that the incident came to light when she caught her husband raping their daughter.

She alleged that her husband had been raping their daughter for the last six months and also threatened her with dire consequences.

A search is on to nab the accused and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the police said.

