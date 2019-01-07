UP Woman Abducted, Raped By 2 Men; Accused Filmed Act And Uploaded Online

The accused took turns to rape the woman and also recorded a video of their act and uploaded it on the social media.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: January 07, 2019 11:16 IST
Medical examination of the victim had proved rape, the police said. (Representational image)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar last month, police said on Monday, adding that the accused had also recorded a video of their act and uploaded it on the social media.

A case in this connection was lodged only on Sunday, the police said, adding that the accused were arrested.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim''s brother, two men -- Akib and Sajid -- abducted his sister, intoxicated her and then took turns to rape her last month, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

He added that a medical examination of the victim had proved rape.

The woman had not narrated her ordeal to anyone as the accused had threatened to kill her if she reported the incident, the police officer said, adding that her family members got to know about it only after the video went viral on the social media.

