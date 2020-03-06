UP: Tutor Allegedly Rapes Student, Wife Gets Him Arrested

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said (Representational)

A tutor in Uttar Pradesh, who had allegedly raped a minor girl was later arrested after the incident was brought to light by his wife, police said on Friday.

The tutor was arrested from Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar district, after a case was registered against him by his wife on Thursday.

It is also alleged that the tutor was in a relationship with another woman and also had children.

His wife became suspicious of his behaviour and informed the matter to the police. The minor was then questioned and she confessed to having been molested.

Meanwhile, the girl has been sent for a medical examination, police added.