UP Man Allegedly Murders Wife After She Thrashes Their Child: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife following a dispute over her beating their child, police said today.

The incident took place in Ratanpuri village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ratanpuri police station Pankaj Rai said Nargis was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Naeem Ali in a fit of rage following a dispute over her thrashing their child on Tuesday.

A case was registered against Naeem and he has been arrested, Mr Rai said.

The body has been sent for a forensic examination and the police are investigating the matter, he added.



