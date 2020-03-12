Newly-Married Man Dies Performing Stunts On Tractor For TikTok Video

This was the second death in the last 15 days due to Tik Tok. (Representational)

A newly-married man, 23, was crushed to death when a speeding tractor on which he was performing stunts for Tik Tok overturned on him.

This is the second such incident in Muzaffarnagar within a fortnight. A few days ago, a man had drowned while shooting a video for Tik Tok.

Kapil, who had been married just two months ago, was performing stunts during the Holi revelry in Khindidiya village on Wednesday.

According to Ritiparn Singh, the village head of Khindidiya village, "Kapil was performing stunts and another man was shooting a video from the mobile phone. But he lost control over the steering wheel and the tractor overturned on him,".

Villagers said Kapil was trying to lift the front wheels of the speeding tractor in the air when it overturned, killing him on the spot.

Family members of Kapil cremated his body without informing the police.

A senior police officer of Chapar police station said, "No complaint was given by the family members into the matter."

On February 28, Raj Qureshi, 18, was killed while taking a plunge into a canal in Meerapur area. Qureshi had decided to jump into the deep canal while his three friends were at the bank filming the stunt for Tik Tok.

But Qureshi hit a rock, got unconscious and drowned. His body was taken out two hours later.

