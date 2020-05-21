Man, 53, Killed By Son Over Property In UP: Police

A man was allegedly killed by his son after a heated argument over property. (Representational)

A 53-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son after a heated argument over a property dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

Sukhbir Saini (53) was allegedly hit on the head with an iron rod by his son Arjun (23) after they fought over the property dispute, police added.

Sukhbir Saini died on the spot, they said.

A police team was rushed to the area and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, police official Sube Singh said.

A case was registered against Arjun, who has been arrested, the police official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

In a similar incident that took place in neighbouring Shamli district, police said 55-year-old Vedpal died of bullet wounds after he was allegedly shot dead by his nephew Monu over a property dispute.

According to police official Premvir Rana, a case was registered against Monu and his friend Sagar and both men were arrested.

A pistol, that was allegedly used in the crime, was also recovered in this connection while the body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Police are investigating the case, he added.